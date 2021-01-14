Three killed as dumper hits motorcycle

At least three people were killed when a dumper hit their two-wheeler near Swat Chowk here.

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed when a dumper hit their two-wheeler near Swat Chowk here.

Police said three friends riding a motorbike were killed when hit by a dumper.

One of the dead was identified as Muhammad Ashiq, resident of Attock while Names of two other deceased could not be ascertained.

The three friends were coming from Pinyaan to Haripur when hit by the dumper. Rescue workers shifted the bodies to hospital while police have started search for the run-away dumper driver.