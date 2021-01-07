UrduPoint.com
Three Killed As Fire Erupts At Factory

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Three killed as fire erupts at factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Three people were burnt alive when a fire broke out at an oil furnace factory in Rana Town near here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, 30 rescuers and 10 vehicles participated in the rescue operation and they pulled out three bodies whose identity could not beascertained yet.

The rescue operation is under way till the filing of this story.

