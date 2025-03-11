Three killed as house collapses in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In the remote area of Tirah Maidan, Bar Qambar Khel, the roof of a mud house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, claiming the lives of three family members.

The victims included a young man, Bismillah, his wife, and their young daughter.

Local residents immediately launched a voluntary rescue operation and retrieved the bodies from the rubble, but all three had already passed away.