Three Killed As House Collapses In Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 10:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In the remote area of Tirah Maidan, Bar Qambar Khel, the roof of a mud house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, claiming the lives of three family members.

The victims included a young man, Bismillah, his wife, and their young daughter.

Local residents immediately launched a voluntary rescue operation and retrieved the bodies from the rubble, but all three had already passed away.

