Three killed as motorcycle falls into nullah

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons, including two women, were killed when their motorcycle plunged into a nullah, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Ishaq (50), along with Rani Bibi (40) and Sughran Bibi (42), was going towards Ferozepur Road on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler slipped due to over-speeding and fell into nullah near Daftvah village.

As a result, all the three motorcyclists sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital.

Mustafabad police have started investigation into the incident.