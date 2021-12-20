UrduPoint.com

Three Killed As Passenger Bus Falls In Ditch In Wazirabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:21 PM

Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wazirabad

At least two persons were died and several others received serious injuries when an overloaded bus hurtled into a ditch near head qadirabad in Wazirabad on Monday

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two persons were died and several others received serious injuries when an overloaded bus hurtled into a ditch near head qadirabad in Wazirabad on Monday.

According to details, rescue sources said the passenger vehicle overturned due to reckless driving which claimed three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue and police officials rushed to the accident site and shifted the wounded people to hospital.

According to the Rescue officials, the injured were rescued from beneath the bus using a crane.

