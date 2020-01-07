UrduPoint.com
Three Killed As Speeding Bus Collides With Motorcycle In Karachi

Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as three persons including motorcyclist were killed on the spot when a speeding bus crashed into a motorcycle near Landhi area of the metropolis in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the police and rescue officials said that the ill-fated bus was carrying passengers when it met the accident due to reported over speeding.

Rescue 1122 personnel immediately reached the scene, shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The bus driver, however, managed to escape. The police were investigating the case.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of bus driver and was so severe that all three victims died on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

