Three killed as speeding tractor-trolly hit motorcycle in Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Three persons including a woman and minor girl were killed when a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle at Ubauro Tehsil of Ghotki district in Sindh on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Police officials, the tractor, which was towing a trolley was going at a high speed when the driver lost control and rammed into the motorcycle coming from opposite side, a private news channel reported.

Police shifted the dead and the injured to a hospital.