Three killed as speeding van overturns in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three passengers were killed and two others were injured when a Jamshoro-bound van overturned at Noori Abbad area of Jamshoro district of Sindh on early Wednesday morning.

According to details, Police sources said that the incident took place when a speeding van overturned and killed three passengers on the spot while two others got serious injuries.

The wounded were immediately taken to the hospital for medical assistance where the doctors stated that one of the injured were in critical condition, police said, a private news channel reported.

According to rescue sources, the van overturned due to over speed and fallen down of the rood.

Rescue 1122 team lifted the van by crane.

Police have impounded the vehicle and started investigation.