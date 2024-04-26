Open Menu

Three Killed As The Car Overturned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Three people died and two others sustained serious injuries when a car overturned into a ditch on Multan Road near Taunsa Barrage.

According to the rescue spokesman, the car was moving from Taunsa to Multan when it flipped into the deep ditch.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Mohammad Shahbaz, and Mohammad Nadir, who were stated to be the siblings. 

The injured, including Muhammad Waseem and Irshad Hussain, were shifted to Nishtar Hospital, while the dead bodies were shifted to Taunsa Hospital, added the spokesman.

