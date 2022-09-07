Three killed as throat cut by attackers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Three people, including a girl, were killed by unidentified outlaws near here on Wednesday.

Police said Sadiq Maseeh, 60, Manzoor Maseeh ,64, and Aneeqa ,26, of Domun Colony were present in the house when the accused entered and cut their throats with knives, and fled.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Azher Akram directed police station concerned to arrestthe killers at the earliest.