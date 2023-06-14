UrduPoint.com

Three Killed As Truck Overturns On Motorbike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Three killed as truck overturns on motorbike

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A truck overturned on a motorcycle at Manga railway level crossings, leaving three people including two women dead and injuring to another.

According to police, a rashly driven truck laden with chaff overturned on a motorcycle near Sacha Sauda due to over-speeding.

As a result of which, four people who were riding a motorcycle buried under the load of truck.

On information, Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims from the truck. However, Irshad Bibi (60), Rani Bibi (45) and Waqas (22) were found dead while 18-year-old Kashif was found injured.

The rescue team provided first aid to the injured.

