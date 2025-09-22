Three Killed, Child Injured In Separate Road Accidents In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Three people were killed and a 12-year-old boy sustained injuries in two separate road accidents happened here on Chashma road.
According to details, two relatives from Mian Wada Khanokhel were travelling on a Qingqi rickshaw towards Rangpur Adda when a passenger bus rammed into them near Segri Bangla Adda.
As a result, 18-year-old Asif Wazir son of Mir Nawaz and 13-year-old Mehmood Wazir, son of Noor Muhammad, both residents of Mian Wada Khanokhel, died on the spot.
The collision also caused severe damage to the passenger bus and the Qingqi rickshaw.
In another incident within the limits of Shorkot Police Station, two brothers were riding a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them near Moosa Khar Adda Nala on Chashma road.
The accident left 21-year-old Mehrban Baloch son of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Dahotar, died on the spot, while his 12-year-old brother Zeeshan Baloch sustained serious injuries.
The injured was shifted to Paharpur Hospital for medical treatment.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, child injured in separate road accidents in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
DC reviews schools, health facilities in Togh Bala1 minute ago
-
Dr Abid Suleri warns Pakistan must build climate-resilient infrastructure to avert recurring flood l ..1 minute ago
-
KP Govt bans illegal gold mining in Karak1 minute ago
-
Balochistan to develop Civil Service Academy into a premier training institution1 minute ago
-
Police crackdown on drug dealers in Haripur11 minutes ago
-
Two killed over domestic issue in Jacobabad area11 minutes ago
-
Dera police seize over 8.4 kg narcotics, arrest nine suspects11 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccine to safeguard girls from cervical cancer: AC21 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab visits flood relief camp in Bahawalnagar31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan are one family bound by history, faith: Uzbek envoy31 minutes ago
-
Syedal Khan inaugurates development projects in Balochistan, declares public welfare top priority31 minutes ago