Three killed, child injured in separate road accidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Three people were killed and a 12-year-old boy sustained injuries in two separate road accidents happened here on Chashma road.

According to details, two relatives from Mian Wada Khanokhel were travelling on a Qingqi rickshaw towards Rangpur Adda when a passenger bus rammed into them near Segri Bangla Adda.

As a result, 18-year-old Asif Wazir son of Mir Nawaz and 13-year-old Mehmood Wazir, son of Noor Muhammad, both residents of Mian Wada Khanokhel, died on the spot.

The collision also caused severe damage to the passenger bus and the Qingqi rickshaw.

In another incident within the limits of Shorkot Police Station, two brothers were riding a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them near Moosa Khar Adda Nala on Chashma road.

The accident left 21-year-old Mehrban Baloch son of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Dahotar, died on the spot, while his 12-year-old brother Zeeshan Baloch sustained serious injuries.

The injured was shifted to Paharpur Hospital for medical treatment.

APP/akt