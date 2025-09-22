Open Menu

Three Killed, Child Injured In Separate Road Accidents In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Three killed, child injured in separate road accidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Three people were killed and a 12-year-old boy sustained injuries in two separate road accidents happened here on Chashma road.

According to details, two relatives from Mian Wada Khanokhel were travelling on a Qingqi rickshaw towards Rangpur Adda when a passenger bus rammed into them near Segri Bangla Adda.

As a result, 18-year-old Asif Wazir son of Mir Nawaz and 13-year-old Mehmood Wazir, son of Noor Muhammad, both residents of Mian Wada Khanokhel, died on the spot.

The collision also caused severe damage to the passenger bus and the Qingqi rickshaw.

In another incident within the limits of Shorkot Police Station, two brothers were riding a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them near Moosa Khar Adda Nala on Chashma road.

The accident left 21-year-old Mehrban Baloch son of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Dahotar, died on the spot, while his 12-year-old brother Zeeshan Baloch sustained serious injuries.

The injured was shifted to Paharpur Hospital for medical treatment.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

1 hour ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

2 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

4 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

4 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

5 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

5 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan