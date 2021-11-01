Three killed, eight injured in car-bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as three persons were killed and eight others suffered injuries in a car-bus collision on Narowal Road here Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, in a car-bus collision three persons including Rafiq (23), Malika (18) and an unidentified man were killed on the spot, while eight others suffered injuries.

Those injured severely included Khadim, M. Shabbir, Saeed Anwar, Waseem, Talha, Aneel, Saqiba, and Anjum.

Rescue 1122 teams from Narowal and Pasrur tehsil took part in the rescue operation. Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital Narowal.