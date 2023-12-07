Three Killed, Eight Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Three people were killed while eight others sustained multiple wounds
in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station Bhakkar
on Thursday.
According to police, Muhammad Asif (40), Muhammad Gulzar (45) and
Muhammad Tahir (16) were going to Saraee Muhajir on a motorcycle
when a recklessly driven commuters van hit their two-wheeler near
Ajnaala road.
As a result of which, all the three motorcyclists died
on the spot while eight passengers sustained injuries.
The injured were identified as Muhammad Wajahat, Muhammad Asrar,
Noushair Ali, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Sheeraz, Muhammad
Hussnain, Muhammad Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Noor Muhammad Awan along with police
reached the spot.
The staff of Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital.
Investigation was underway.