Three killed, eight injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Three people were killed while eight others sustained multiple wounds

in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station Bhakkar

on Thursday.

According to police, Muhammad Asif (40), Muhammad Gulzar (45) and

Muhammad Tahir (16) were going to Saraee Muhajir on a motorcycle

when a recklessly driven commuters van hit their two-wheeler near

Ajnaala road.

As a result of which, all the three motorcyclists died

on the spot while eight passengers sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Wajahat, Muhammad Asrar,

Noushair Ali, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Sheeraz, Muhammad

Hussnain, Muhammad Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Noor Muhammad Awan along with police

reached the spot.

The staff of Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital.

Investigation was underway.