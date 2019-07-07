Three killed, eight injured in two different incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Three persons were killed and eight others injured in three different incidents in various parts of Attock on Sunday.

In first tragic incident, a man was killed in road incident.

Police while quoting family sources said Mohammad Muneeb Riaz was coming from Rawalpindi to his native town Sarhall in Jand tehsil to attend funeral of his grandfather when due to over speeding he lost control over his car and collided with road side tree near Tahta village.

In result he died on the spot while his companion Mohammad Liaquat was injured critically.

The accident occurred in limits of Mathail police station on Rawalpindi- Jand road.

In second incident, a farmer was killed when his tractor turned turtle killing him on the spot.

Police and rescue sources said 40 years old Mohammad Aksar was ploughing his fields when his tractor was turned turtle incidentally while taking a sharp turn.

Separately in another incident, a laborer was died of electric shock during working on an under construction house in Hazro city.

Police and Rescue 1122 sources said Rizwan Ahmed- a resident of Dhoke Jogian was working on the roof of an under construction building when a steel rod erroneously hit high voltage electricity transmission line passing over head. In result he received served electric shock and died on the spot. His dead body was shifted to THQ hospital.

In another incident, seven people including three children were injure, two of them critical when a speedy trailer knocked a car on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road.

The injured were identified as Irshad Hussain Shah, Aliya Bibi, Aysia Bibi, Tassduq Hussain Shah and three minors.

Respective Police stations registered separate cases and started further investigation.