Three Killed, Five Critically Injured In Dargai Armed Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) At least three people were killed and five others including three passersby injured when a clash erupted between two groups in Tehsil Dargai, Malakand.

According to police on Wednesday, the confrontation began when the two rival parties suddenly came face to face. The situation escalated quickly, leading to an exchange of heavy gunfire from both sides.

As a result, three people lost their lives instantly, while five others sustained critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, Malakand Levies personnel reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and brought the situation under control. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to Dargai Hospital.

Authorities stated that the clash initially broke out due to a verbal altercation, which tragically turned violent. An investigation has been started into the incident.

