UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Five Injured In Accidents In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

Three killed, five injured in accidents in faisalabad

Three people were killed while five others injured in different accidents on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while five others injured in different accidents on Friday.

According to the police, a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle on Sheikhupura Road near Gattwala. Resultantly, Muhammad Ashraf died on the spot.

Meanwhile, motorcyclist Muhammad Ashraf was killed in a collision between two motorcycles on Samundri-Gojra Road near Chak 208 GB.

Separately, a speeding car hit and killed a motorcyclist, Abdul Rehman, after colliding with a rickshaw near Kashmir Pull on Canal Road while 42-year-old Surbland was injured in a collision between two trucks near Sahianwala interchange.

In another accident, Muhammad Waseem, Kazim, Taj Bibi and Asima were injured whena bus overturned after hitting a rickshaw near Khurrianwala.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Car Died Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

New Coronavirus Variant Spreading in UK Unlikely t ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korean President Apologizes for Confusion Over ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammad Hafeez returns home after playing T20I in ..

35 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Says Brexit Deal Protects EU ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his ..

21 minutes ago

Mansehra police arrests rape accused

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.