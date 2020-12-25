Three killed, five injured in accidents in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while five others injured in different accidents on Friday.

According to the police, a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle on Sheikhupura Road near Gattwala. Resultantly, Muhammad Ashraf died on the spot.

Meanwhile, motorcyclist Muhammad Ashraf was killed in a collision between two motorcycles on Samundri-Gojra Road near Chak 208 GB.

Separately, a speeding car hit and killed a motorcyclist, Abdul Rehman, after colliding with a rickshaw near Kashmir Pull on Canal Road while 42-year-old Surbland was injured in a collision between two trucks near Sahianwala interchange.

In another accident, Muhammad Waseem, Kazim, Taj Bibi and Asima were injured whena bus overturned after hitting a rickshaw near Khurrianwala.