Three Killed, Five Injured In Buner Car Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Three killed, five injured in Buner car mishap

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a car accident that took place near Gokand area of Buner district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a car was heading towards its destination when suddenly, it plunged into a

deep ditch near Gokand area of Buner. As a result, three persons died on the spot. The five other persons were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team after receiving reports reached the spot and started shifting the dead and injured to hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan