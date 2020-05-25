UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Five Injured In Different Accidents

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

RENALA KURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in different road accidents, here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that Muhammad Mansha, along with other family members, was riding a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler in the area of Basirpur.

As a result Muhammad Mansha and his son Muhammad Ali died on the spot while his daughter in law and grandson received serious injuries.

In another accident, a speeding motorbike collided with a donkey-cart. Resultantly, unidentified motorcyclist died on the spot.

Meanwhile, two motorcycles collided in the Sadar Gogera area, causing injuries to three motorcyclists including a woman, Sadiqan Bibi, who were shifted to Gogera Rural Health Center.

