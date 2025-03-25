Three Killed, Five Injured In D.I.Khan Firing Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Paharpur Bagwani area of Dera Ismail Khan, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, three persons lost their lives when rival party opened fire to settle minor dispute that held
near Paharpur Bagwani area of D.I.Khan. Five other persons were also injured in the same firing incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Trauma Center D.I.Khan. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
