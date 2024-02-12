Three Killed, Five Injured In Firing On Passenger Van
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Three persons were killed and five others injured in firing on a passenger van at Bhud area here on Monday.
According to police, some unidentified gunmen opened fire at the van within limits of Hattal police station while it was on way and carrying people to congratulate the newly elected candidate-Ahmed Karim Kundi on winning a provincial assembly election.
The police shifted the injured and bodies to a nearby hospital and started search operation.
APP/slm
