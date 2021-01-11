UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Five Injured In Hassanabdal Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:38 PM

Three killed, five injured in Hassanabdal road accident

Three persons have lost their lives in a road accident on Hazara road near toll plaza, Shahyia village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons have lost their lives in a road accident on Hazara road near toll plaza, Shahyia village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday.

Police said that a Haripur bound speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver while over taking another vehicle rammed in to a car coming from opposite direction resultantly three persons on board the car died on the spot.

The dead were identified as Shoukat Mehmood, Azhar Mehmood and his 18 years old nephew Faraz. Five other passengers including a woman on board van were injured who were shifted to THQ hospital.

Two among them identified as Irshad and Fareeda were stated to be in critical condition.

Hassanabdal Police registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Road Vehicle Car Died Road Accident Van Haripur Women From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

11 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

41 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

41 minutes ago

Police arrest four drug peddlers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.