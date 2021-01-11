Three killed, five injured in Hassanabdal road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons have lost their lives in a road accident on Hazara road near toll plaza, Shahyia village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday.

Police said that a Haripur bound speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver while over taking another vehicle rammed in to a car coming from opposite direction resultantly three persons on board the car died on the spot.

The dead were identified as Shoukat Mehmood, Azhar Mehmood and his 18 years old nephew Faraz. Five other passengers including a woman on board van were injured who were shifted to THQ hospital.

Two among them identified as Irshad and Fareeda were stated to be in critical condition.

Hassanabdal Police registered a case and started further investigation.