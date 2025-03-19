Open Menu

Three Killed, Five Injured In Khyber Wall Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Three killed, five injured in Khyber wall collapse incident

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Three children were killed and five others sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident that took place near

Madakhail area of Khyber district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, three students of a religious seminary tragically lost their lives when the wall of their institution

fell on them. Five other children were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Recent Stories

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

8 minutes ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

8 minutes ago
 EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

9 minutes ago
 Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

9 minutes ago
 Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

9 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

9 minutes ago
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empo ..

Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce

9 minutes ago
 DP World expands electric freight operations at Je ..

DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port

9 minutes ago
 Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 networ ..

Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion

10 minutes ago
 EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-bill ..

EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CM ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched on Zayed Humanitarian Day

10 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity, human brotherhood: Hazza bin ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan