Three Killed, Five Injured In Khyber Wall Collapse Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Three children were killed and five others sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident that took place near
Madakhail area of Khyber district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, three students of a religious seminary tragically lost their lives when the wall of their institution
fell on them. Five other children were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
