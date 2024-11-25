Open Menu

Three Killed, Five Injured In Neelum Valley Jeep Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep accident

Three persons were killed and five other sustained injuries in a Jeep accident that took place near Sosal area of Neelum valley, TV channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday

NEELUM VALLEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Three persons were killed and five other sustained injuries in a Jeep accident that took place near Sosal area of Neelum valley, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a Jeep carrying few persons was crossing the Sosal area of Neelum Valley when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result, three persons died on the spot. The five other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Died Same SITE TV Jeep

Recent Stories

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbear ..

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

50 seconds ago
 'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty ..

'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin

52 seconds ago
 Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: ..

Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG

54 seconds ago
 Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend fo ..

Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money

6 minutes ago
 Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push ..

Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

41 seconds ago
 Integration of material science with community nee ..

Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts

43 seconds ago
Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

45 seconds ago
 Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

46 seconds ago
 Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road a ..

Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road accident

48 seconds ago
 CM for bringing reforms to solve issues of Balochi ..

CM for bringing reforms to solve issues of Balochistan’s varsities

35 seconds ago
 Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog d ..

Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog decreases

37 seconds ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, ..

Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, vows justice against violent ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan