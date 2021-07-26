UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident On Hazara Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Three killed, five injured in road accident on Hazara motorway

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Three persons including two women and a minor boy on Monday were killed and five others injured when an over-speeding motorcar hit a Suzuki from behind at Bagh Darra Ghazi on Hazara motorway.

According to the details, a family of village Kalangir district Haripur was going to Ghazi on Suzuki High Roof No. LHR-284 to attend a marriage ceremony when they reach near Bagh Darra on Hazara motorway suddenly an over speeding motorcar No. LPG-697 struck the high roof .

Three persons including two women Zeenat Bibi wife of Sidique and Fatima Bibi wife of Sher Afzal and a 4 months old minor boy Moid son of Siddique died on the spot while five other sustained critical injuries.

The injured were identified as Driver Muhammad Asif , Muhammad Siddique , Toufiqe Ahmed , Ussama Bibi , Shah Mir son of Muhammad Siddique residents of Kalangar village.

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies and injured and shifted them to Trauma Center Haripur where earlier an emergency was also declared.

Ghazi police registered a case against the motorcar driver.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Motorway Driver Marriage Died Wife Haripur Ghazi Bagh Rescue 1122 Women Family From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

4 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

8 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

10 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone, missile attack on Saudi ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

36 minutes ago

Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meanin ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.