Three killed, five injured in road accident on Hazara motorway

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Three persons including two women and a minor boy on Monday were killed and five others injured when an over-speeding motorcar hit a Suzuki from behind at Bagh Darra Ghazi on Hazara motorway.

According to the details, a family of village Kalangir district Haripur was going to Ghazi on Suzuki High Roof No. LHR-284 to attend a marriage ceremony when they reach near Bagh Darra on Hazara motorway suddenly an over speeding motorcar No. LPG-697 struck the high roof .

Three persons including two women Zeenat Bibi wife of Sidique and Fatima Bibi wife of Sher Afzal and a 4 months old minor boy Moid son of Siddique died on the spot while five other sustained critical injuries.

The injured were identified as Driver Muhammad Asif , Muhammad Siddique , Toufiqe Ahmed , Ussama Bibi , Shah Mir son of Muhammad Siddique residents of Kalangar village.

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies and injured and shifted them to Trauma Center Haripur where earlier an emergency was also declared.

Ghazi police registered a case against the motorcar driver.