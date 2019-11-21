UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:37 PM

Three killed, five injured in road accident in Faisalabad

Three persons including a women were killed while five others sustained injuries when a speeding van rammed into tree near tehsil Tandlianwala on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons including a women were killed while five others sustained injuries when a speeding van rammed into tree near tehsil Tandlianwala on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger van was on its way when it collided with road side tree due to over speeding near 411-Kalyana,Okara road, Tandlianwala.

Consequently, three persons including two women were killed on the spot. They identified as Riasat Ali, Khursheed Bibi and Sobia.

Three severely injured persons namely, Arif (28), Sajjad and Shameer Ahmed (52) were shifted to THQ hospital Tandlianwala, while two others Shahida (24) and Nadia (10) suffered minor injuries and they were provided first aid on the spot, said rescue sources.

The bodies were handed over to police concerned.

