Three Killed, Five Injured In Torkham Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Three killed, five injured in Torkham road mishap

LANDIKOTAL, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) ::Three persons were killed and five Afghan nationals among security personnel sustained injuries in a road mishap near Zero Point, Torkham Border here on Sunday.

According to details, a loaded container fell on the passenger van due to brake failure near Zero Point. As a result, three persons were killed and five others got critical injuries.

The teams of police, security forces and Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started rescue activities. The injured were rushed to Landikotal Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sadiq, Janat Gul and Hidayat while the injured included an employee of Chitral Scouts Sabir and Afghan nationals Ashman, Tawab, Mudasir, Said Habib and Habibur Rehman.

Meanwhile, the bodies of deceased Afghan nationals were dispatched to their native town.

Soon after the incident, Commandant Khyber Rifles Col. Nauman Mehmood visited Landikotal Hospital and inquired about the health of injured. He directed paramedic staff to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

