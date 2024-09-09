Open Menu

Three Killed, Five Injured Near Neelum Valley Car Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Three killed, five injured near Neelum Valley car accident

NEELUM VALLEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Three persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Jabri area located at Neelum valley of Northern region, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a tourist car carrying passengers was heading towards Babon area when it met an accident

near Jabri of Neelum valley.

As a result, three persons died on the spot. Five other persons were also injured in the same

incident.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Saddam, Yusuf and Isa. The ill-fated persons were hailing from Karachi.

The dead and injured were being shifted to district headquarter hospital. Further investigations are underway.

