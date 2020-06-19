Three Killed, Five Injures In A Blast In Ghotki
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:22 PM
SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and five others wounded in a blast in Ghotki on Friday, said local police.
Heavy contingents of police and Rangers reached the site shortly after the blast.
According to police, it occurred near a Rangers vehicle.
The deceased included two Rangers personnel, Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed, and a passerby, Ghulam Mustafa. Rescue workers have shifted the wounded to hospitals.
The nature of the blast is still being ascertained, police officials said.