Three Killed, Five Injures In A Blast In Ghotki

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:22 PM

Three killed, five injures in a blast in Ghotki

Three people were killed and five others wounded in a blast in Ghotki on Friday, said local police

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and five others wounded in a blast in Ghotki on Friday, said local police.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers reached the site shortly after the blast.

According to police, it occurred near a Rangers vehicle.

The deceased included two Rangers personnel, Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed, and a passerby, Ghulam Mustafa. Rescue workers have shifted the wounded to hospitals.

The nature of the blast is still being ascertained, police officials said.

