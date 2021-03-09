Three killed, four injured as car rams into pedestrians

Three persons, including two minors, were killed while four others sustained injuries when a car rammed into pedestrians near Kot Mubarak on Pindi Bhattian Road, on Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons, including two minors, were killed while four others sustained injuries when a car rammed into pedestrians near Kot Mubarak on Pindi Bhattian Road, on Tuesday.

According to police, 50-year-old Ghulam Abbas, his 12-year-old son Zaheer Abbas and another minor Awais were on way to their village on foot when a car hit them.

As as a result, they received severe injuries and died on the spot while four other pedestrians were also injured.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to a local hospital.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.