Three Killed, Four Injured In Accident:

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Three people, including a woman, were killed and four others sustained injuries in

a head-on collision between two cars near 85-Jhal on Monday.

Police said scholar Muhammad Bashir ud Din Sialvi of Zafarabad Colony with

his wife Shamim Akhtar, daughter Urwah, 16, and Abu Bakar was traveling by a car

towards Sillanwali from Sargodha city when another car coming from the opposite

direction collided with it near Grand Saphir marriage hall.

As a result, Bashir ud Din Silavi, Shamim Akhtar and Hasnain Nawaz, 20, died on the spot

while Urwa, Abu Bakar, Ehtisham and Osama received injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 with police reached the spot and shifted

the injured to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the family after legal procedure while

further investigation was underway.

