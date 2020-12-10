UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Four Injured In Different Incidents In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:14 PM

Three killed, four injured in different incidents in Attock

Three persons including two women were killed and four other injured in two different incidents in various parts of district Attock on Thursday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons including two women were killed and four other injured in two different incidents in various parts of district Attock on Thursday.According to police sourcesin first incident a man and a woman on board a Suzuki van killed while four of their other family members including two minors were injured as a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked the vehicle while over taking other vehicle on Hazara road near Jehri Kass in limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Due to collision between two vehicles, one man identified as Khan Afsar, his relative Perveen Bibi killed while four other two minors were injured.

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Hassanabdal from where the injured were referred to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

In another incident, a woman who works as a beautician at a beauty parlor was shot dead and later her body was thrown at deserted place near Dhoke Fateh in limits of Attock Police station. Police sources said that the 35 years old woman- mother of five was missing from last three days. On Thursday her bullet raided body was found at deserted place in pool of blood. Later the body was shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Respective Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

