Three killed, four injured in Gawadar road accident

Gawadar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Gawadar-Pasni road, Balochistan province, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, a rashly driven vehicle carrying few passengers was passing through Gawadar-Pasni road when suddenly it turned turtle on the road.

As a result, three persons including women & children died on the spot. The four other persons traveling by car also got sever injuries. The injured were taken to Pasni hospital for necessary treatment. Investigations are underway.