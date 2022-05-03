Three killed, four injured in Mianwali firing

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident occurred in the Mianwali district, Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two groups opened firing on each other to settle dispute arisen over crops cutting.

As a result, three persons died on the spot.

The four others were also injured in the same incident. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

Further investigations are underway.