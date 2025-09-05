Three killed, four injured in road accident in Depalpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Three people including a woman and a child killed and four others were injured in an accident happened in Depalpur tehsil of Okara district on Friday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the accident occurred when a when a speeding dumper collided with a rickshaw.

Rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.