Three Killed, Four Injured In Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Three killed, four injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed,while four others sustained multiple injuries in two separate road accidents.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding car collided with a trailer near Sahianwala Interchange,Chiniot road.

Consequently, 50-year-old Sarfraz r/o Taxila and 25-year-old Mohsan r/o Shahkot suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while four others-- 2-year-old Hurain Asif, her mother Sajjal (34), Bashiran Bibi (38) and her daughter Kajal (20), all residents of Shahkot,sustained injuries and were shifted to Allied hospital.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old motorcyclist Areeb was killed when a tractor trolley hit the two-wheeler near Chak 255-RB Nawan Pind Dijkot.

Police took bodies and vehicles into custody and started investigation.

