UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed Four Injured In Separate Traffic Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Three killed four injured in separate traffic incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) ::Three persons were killed including a police constable and four injured in two separate traffic incidents, said police here on Saturday.

Constable Muhammad Shoab resident of Sheikh Yousaf and Abdul Bari were riding on motorbike that another motorcycle hit their bike near Bagi Qamar Rehami Khel area on CPEC road and as a result Constable Muhammad Shoab and Niamat Ullah resident of Adwal died on the spot while Abdul Bari and another man sitting with Niamat Ullah got injuries.

Similarly, Rehmat Ullah Kundi resident of Jatta riding on motorcycle died while his brother Saifur Rehman and nephew Ikram Ullah got injuries when their motorcycle hit by a car near Fateh Mor in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station.

The injured were rushed to DHQ DI Khan where their situations were stated stable.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Car Died Traffic CPEC Bari Man Gomal

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1,302 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

17 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

22 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.