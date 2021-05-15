Three killed four injured in separate traffic incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) ::Three persons were killed including a police constable and four injured in two separate traffic incidents, said police here on Saturday.

Constable Muhammad Shoab resident of Sheikh Yousaf and Abdul Bari were riding on motorbike that another motorcycle hit their bike near Bagi Qamar Rehami Khel area on CPEC road and as a result Constable Muhammad Shoab and Niamat Ullah resident of Adwal died on the spot while Abdul Bari and another man sitting with Niamat Ullah got injuries.

Similarly, Rehmat Ullah Kundi resident of Jatta riding on motorcycle died while his brother Saifur Rehman and nephew Ikram Ullah got injuries when their motorcycle hit by a car near Fateh Mor in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station.

The injured were rushed to DHQ DI Khan where their situations were stated stable.