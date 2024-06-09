Three Killed, Four Injured In Traffic Accident In AJK
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) At least three people were killed and four others were injured in a tragic traffic accident on Sunday in the Karimabad area of Tehsil Athmuqam, Azad Kashmir.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when the speeding vehicle plunged into the Neelum River near the Karimabad area.
Police officials stated that the vehicle was travelling from Neelam Kiel Valley to Tau Butt with 14 people on board.
Rescue officials reported that all the victims, both deceased and injured, were recovered from the river. The injured have been transported to a hospital for treatment.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor, PML-N delegation agree to work for development of Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Rainfall become blessing for Cholistan3 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds KP chapter of convocation in Peshawar13 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, security, prosperity highlighted at ASEAN regional forum13 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap in Bahawalpur13 minutes ago
-
13th death anniversary of Jamil Fakhri observed13 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on quality assurance held23 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz focusing on resolving public problems: MPA23 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister for 'honour'23 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives33 minutes ago
-
Violation of axel load management not be tolerated: Commissioner33 minutes ago