Three Killed, Four Injured In Upper Dir Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:39 PM

At least three people were killed and four others injured when a passenger pickup fell into a deep gorge in Upper Dir on late Wednesday night

At least three people were killed and four others injured when a passenger pickup fell into a deep gorge in Upper Dir on late Wednesday night.

According to police the pickup was carrying people from Timergara to Upper Dir fell into the gorge near Ganshal area.

Three people were killed in the incident while four others including van driver injured.

Rescue workers and locals retrieved the dead bodies and injured from the wreckage of the vehicle.

Police said over speeding caused the accident, adding that the injured and dead bodies were shifted to DHQ Upper Dir.

