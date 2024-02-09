Open Menu

Three Killed, Girl Injured In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Three killed, girl injured in accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Three members of a family including a teenager were killed and a girl was injured after a motorcycle hit an oil tanker in Mianchannu, district Khanewal, on Friday.

The accident occurred near 35 Wali Canal, Mianwali Hotel in Mianchannu when the family was going somewhere.

Zarina Bibi 42 wife of M Iqbal, Akhtar 47 s/o Ramzan and Iqra 16 d/o M Iqbal died on the spot as a result of the accident.

Hira, a girl of the age of six years received minor injuries and was given first aid treatment by the rescuers. Dead bodies and the injured were residents of Chak 44/10-R, Khanewal.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Hotel Oil Died Wife Khanewal Mianwali Family

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

3 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

3 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

4 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

4 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

5 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

10 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

13 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan