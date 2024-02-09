Three Killed, Girl Injured In Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Three members of a family including a teenager were killed and a girl was injured after a motorcycle hit an oil tanker in Mianchannu, district Khanewal, on Friday.
The accident occurred near 35 Wali Canal, Mianwali Hotel in Mianchannu when the family was going somewhere.
Zarina Bibi 42 wife of M Iqbal, Akhtar 47 s/o Ramzan and Iqra 16 d/o M Iqbal died on the spot as a result of the accident.
Hira, a girl of the age of six years received minor injuries and was given first aid treatment by the rescuers. Dead bodies and the injured were residents of Chak 44/10-R, Khanewal.
APP/qbs/ifi
