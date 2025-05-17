Open Menu

Three Killed In A Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Three killed in a road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Three people were crushed to death in a motorcycle traffic accident near Jaranwala in the area of Lundianwala police station,here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that a speedy bus while overtaking hit a container at its side which also struck a Mazda van on M-3 Motorway near Chak No.684-GB Jaranwala.

As a result,the container and Mazda van became out of control and fell down from the motorway and caused spot death of three people including Azam r/o Bahawalpur,Farman Ali r/o Lahore and Zaman r/o Multan.

After accident,the Mazda van also caught fire due to leakage of its oil.

Receiving information,fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress,he added.

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

5 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan