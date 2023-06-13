UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In A Tragic Accident On Skardu Road

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Three people were killed in a tragic accident on Skardu Road (Shahrah-e-Baltistan).

According to media coordinator Rescue 1122 Gilgit, newly appointed coordinator to Chief Minister, Advocate Muzamil, has lost his life in the tragic accident along with his father and mother.

media coordinator Rescue 1122 has said that they responded to the accident and shifted an injured woman to the PHQ Hospital in Gilgit in critical condition.

The injured female is reportedly Advocate Muzamil's sister.



