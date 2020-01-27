UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In Accident In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:09 PM

Three killed in accident in Rajanpur

Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Indus Highways near Adda Chiragh Shah here on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Indus Highways near Adda Chiragh Shah here on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Sadiq of Chiragh Shah was going to market on a motorcycle along with his wife Jannat Bibi and daughter Shabina Bibi.

All of a sudden, a speeding van collided with the motorcycle. As a result all the bike riders died on the spot. However, the van driver fled from the scene.

Muhammadpur Deewan police have registered a case against driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Road Accident Wife Van Market Family All From

Recent Stories

Masood urges business community to invest in AJK

2 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

18 minutes ago

PM accepts Sindh govt's plea for change of IGP

20 minutes ago

Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as ..

21 minutes ago

Vice-Chancellor chairs departmental heads meeting, ..

21 minutes ago

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action again ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.