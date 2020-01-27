Three killed in accident in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Indus Highways near Adda Chiragh Shah here on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Sadiq of Chiragh Shah was going to market on a motorcycle along with his wife Jannat Bibi and daughter Shabina Bibi.

All of a sudden, a speeding van collided with the motorcycle. As a result all the bike riders died on the spot. However, the van driver fled from the scene.

Muhammadpur Deewan police have registered a case against driver.