Three Killed In Accident In Rajanpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:09 PM
Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Indus Highways near Adda Chiragh Shah here on Monday
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Indus Highways near Adda Chiragh Shah here on Monday.
According to police, Muhammad Sadiq of Chiragh Shah was going to market on a motorcycle along with his wife Jannat Bibi and daughter Shabina Bibi.
All of a sudden, a speeding van collided with the motorcycle. As a result all the bike riders died on the spot. However, the van driver fled from the scene.
Muhammadpur Deewan police have registered a case against driver.