Three killed in accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and four others injured in different road accidents, here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said that three youths were going on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding truck near Titanic hotel, Roshanwala bypass.

As a result, 19-year-old boy yet to be identified was killed on the spot while two others 18-year-old Imran and 21-year-old Muhammad Rizwan were injured.

They were rushed to DHQ hospital.

In another collision between van and motorcycle near Al-Barkat Mills, Jarranwala Road Khurrianwala, one Qurban was killed on the spot while Faisal sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Moreover, a rickshaw driver identified as Amanat was killed and Asgar wasinjured when a speeding bus hit the rickshaw near Sufi De Kothi near Lundianwala,tehsil Jarranwala. The injured was taken to the THQ Hospital.