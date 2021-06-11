Three killed in accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Three people were killed in different accidents near here on Friday.

According to the police, a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle rickshaw on Satiana Road in Saddar police area.

As a result, Yousaf of Chak No 30-RB died on the spot while Imran of Allama Iqbal Colony was injured.

Meanwhile, Imran, Izat Baig and Umair were travelling on a motorcycle near 583-GB, Jarranwala Road,when they were hit by a truck. Resultantly, Umair and Izat Baig were killed on the spot while Imransuffered injuries.