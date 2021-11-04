Three killed in accidents

Three persons including a woman were killed in different accidents near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in different accidents near here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that a speeding bus knocked down a motorcyclist on Rajahana road bypass in tehsil Samundri. As a result, 31-year-old Ponam d/o Naveed killed on the spot.

In the second accident, a speeding tractor-trolley hit two motorcycle riders . One person yet to be identified was killed on-the-spot while pillion rider was injured. He was rushed to THQ hospital.

In third mishap, a peddler Muhammad Hanif son of Abdul Rasheed was ran over by an unknown vehicle near judicial colony Gatwala.

The bodies were handed over to heirs.