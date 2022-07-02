Three killed in accidents

Three people including a young boy and his sister were killed in different traffic accidents during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Three people including a young boy and his sister were killed in different traffic accidents during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a running train hit a motorcycle when its riders tried to cross the railway track near Chak No.289-RB.

As a result, motorcyclist Mubashir Shoukat (28) and his sister Komal (20) received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Aziz was killed while 17-year-old Owais Imran residents of Okara received serious injuries when a speedy mini loader van hit their motorcycle near grid station on Satiana Road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Rural Health Center (RHC) Satiana while the police started investigation after taking bodies into custody, he added.