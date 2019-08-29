Three Killed In Accidents In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:02 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Three people were killed in accidents in Sajid Shaheed and Bhera police limits.
The police on Thursday said Hafiz Javed and Ejaz were repairing a vehicle alongside a road near Chak 111/SB when truck hit and killed them.
Meanwhile, a speeding driven car hit to death a motorcyclist, Muhammad Ibrahim.
The police registered separate cases and started investigation.