Three Killed In Accidents In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:02 PM

Three killed in accidents in Sargodha

Three people were killed in accidents in Sajid Shaheed and Bhera police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Three people were killed in accidents in Sajid Shaheed and Bhera police limits.

The police on Thursday said Hafiz Javed and Ejaz were repairing a vehicle alongside a road near Chak 111/SB when truck hit and killed them.

Meanwhile, a speeding driven car hit to death a motorcyclist, Muhammad Ibrahim.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

