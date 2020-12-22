UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In An Accident Near Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:51 PM

Three Killed in an accident near Khairpur

Three motorcyclists were killed when a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane fell upon them on the Gambat-Khohro Road in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Three motorcyclists were killed when a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane fell upon them on the Gambat-Khohro Road in Khairpur.

According to Gambat Police on Tuesday, a loaded trolley with sugarcane during crossing overturned and fell upon a motorcycle.

Police and volunteers reached n the spot and recover the riders from it.

According to police, two bodies and one critically injured victim was recovered and shifted to the GIMS hospital Gambat.

The injured later died. Two bodies were identified as Azizullah Rind and his brother Ashfaq Rind.

