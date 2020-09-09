UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In An Indiscriminate Firing On Car

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Three killed in an indiscriminate firing on car

At least three people were killed when a car, they were travelling in, was fired at by assailants in the southern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tank on Wednesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed when a car, they were travelling in, was fired at by assailants in the southern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tank on Wednesday.

Police said an unknown number of assailants ambushed a car on main Tank road and started indiscriminate firing on people onboard.

As a result of heavy firing all the three people in the car were killed.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Zaman, son of Noor Zaman, resident of Bhatyara Gomal, Tank, Azizur Rehman, son of Aziz Ullah Betani, resident of Kot Azam Gomal, Tank and Afsar Ullah, son of Ajab Khan Kundi, resident of Kot Azam Gomal, Tank.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Car Tank Gomal All From

Recent Stories

UAE aid ship arrives in Mocha

6 minutes ago

The UAE Is Set For 4 Days Of Free Fitness

7 minutes ago

Lukashenko Set to Visit Moscow Next Week - Reports

33 seconds ago

Tighter socialising rules in England after virus s ..

35 seconds ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Israeli Doctors Ready to Join Phase 3 of Russia's ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.