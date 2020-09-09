Three killed in an indiscriminate firing on car

At least three people were killed when a car, they were travelling in, was fired at by assailants in the southern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tank on Wednesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed when a car, they were travelling in, was fired at by assailants in the southern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tank on Wednesday.

Police said an unknown number of assailants ambushed a car on main Tank road and started indiscriminate firing on people onboard.

As a result of heavy firing all the three people in the car were killed.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Zaman, son of Noor Zaman, resident of Bhatyara Gomal, Tank, Azizur Rehman, son of Aziz Ullah Betani, resident of Kot Azam Gomal, Tank and Afsar Ullah, son of Ajab Khan Kundi, resident of Kot Azam Gomal, Tank.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.